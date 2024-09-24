Watch the first trailer for 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band'

Bruce Springsteen fans are getting their first preview of the upcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band with the release of the first trailer for the film, a behind-the-scenes look at the rocker's recent tour.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Oct. 25.
And fans will get even more insight into The Boss when Springsteen sits down for a conversation with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.
