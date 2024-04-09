Watch the first trailer for the new Beach Boys documentary

We are getting our first look at the upcoming documentary about The Beach Boys.

The first trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring archival interviews and footage of the band along with new interview clips from Beach Boy Mike Love, producer Don Was, Ryan Tedder and Janelle Monáe. It also touches on The Beach Boys' rivalry with The Beatles, Brian Wilson's conflicts with his father and more.

The Beach Boys, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, will also include all-new interviews from Wilson and bandmates Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, as well as former Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin. It will also feature audio from Ricky Fataar, another former member, plus appearances by late members Carl and Dennis Wilson.

The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting May 24. The official soundtrack to the documentary will also be available on streaming services the same day.

