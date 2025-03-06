Watch the first trailer for the Neil Young documentary, 'Coastal'

Neil Young has shared the first trailer for his upcoming concert documentary, Coastal, directed by his wife Daryl Hannah.

The film follows Young on his 2023 Coastal tour, which marked his return to the stage following the COVID pandemic.

“This will be the first time I’ve played in front of anybody in almost four years,” Young says in the black-and-white clip, which features behind-the-scenes footage of him on tour.

The description of the film invites music fans to “take a journey with Neil Young as he cruises the coast on his recent solo tour. Featuring songs rarely, if ever played live, performed in breathtaking theaters," adding, "Get an exclusive glimpse behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast."

Coastal will hit theaters for one night only on April 17. Tickets are on sale now.

To coincide with the movie's theatrical release, Coastal: The Soundtrack will be released April 18, featuring 11 songs, which were recorded in several cities.

In a press release, the album is said to be “as intimate a live album as Neil Young has ever recorded, created at a time when the world was coming out of hibernation from the COVID pandemic.”

Coastal: The Soundtrack is available for preorder now.

In other Young news: U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival just announced its official lineup, and while Young's participation in the festival was revealed in January, we now know that Young and his band The Chrome Hearts are set to headline the Saturday, June 28 bill.

Young is also set to hit the road on his love earth tour this summer, with U.S. dates kicking off Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

