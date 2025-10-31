Watch Foo Fighters' 'All My Life' performance on ﻿'Amazon Music Live'

Foo Fighters performed on Thursday's episode of Amazon Music Live, and you can watch their rendition of "All My Life" streaming on YouTube.

The set found Dave Grohl and company rocking on a floor in the round without any elevation from a stage. They also played songs "Everlong," "The Pretender," "Best of You" and "My Hero," plus a cover of Motörhead's "Ace of Spades."

The performance also showcased the skills of new drummer Ilan Rubin, who made his debut with the Foos in September.

You can watch a rebroadcast of Foo Fighters' Amazon Music Live for a limited time via Amazon Music.

Foo Fighters will launch a U.S. stadium tour in 2026.

