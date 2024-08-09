Watch Lenny Kravitz's new video for "Fly," an update of his 1998 hit "Fly Away" featuring Quavo

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Lenny Kravitz's 1998 Grammy-winning hit "Fly Away" has been reimagined by Lenny, producer Andrew Watt and rapper Quavo, best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

The new version, "Fly," has its origins at a Grammy event earlier this year called the Black Music Collective's Recording Academy Honors. An all-star band made up of Quavo, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Earth, Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White, P-Funk's George Clinton and super-producer Andrew Watt performed "Fly Away" as a tribute to Kravitz.

The song went over so well that Watt and Quavo decided to record an updated version with rapped verses by Quavo and a newly recorded vocal from Lenny. The song's frenetic black-and-white video shows Lenny playing guitar and trading verses with Quavo, whose dreadlocks are nearly as impressive as Lenny's.

“Put some feathers on my drip ’cause I’m fly,” they sing. “Diamonds twinkle every time I’m outside/ They almost brighter than the stars and the ice.”

The single is just the latest project for Watt, who most recently produced The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!