Watch newly unearthed video of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers covering ‘Wild Thing’

The Tom Petty estate continues to unearth treasures from the late rocker's vault, and they're once again sharing their finds with fans.

The Petty Legacy archives has just released a newly restored video of Petty and the Heartbreakers performing a cover of "Wild Thing," made famous by The Troggs. The clip, recorded in 1982 at The Record Plant in Los Angeles, was originally filmed for the French TV program, Houba Houba.

In addition to studio footage, the clip includes never-before-seen footage from the 1983 documentary Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party, directed by Cameron Crowe, which is now streaming on Paramount+.

The cover of "Wild Thing" was also included on the deluxe edition of Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album Long After Dark, which was released in October.

And if you want more Petty music, Heartbreakers Beach Party: The Soundtrack has just been released to digital outlets. It features 35 songs from the movie, along with tracks from Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.