Watch Nicky Hopkins doc with Richards, Jagger, Davies, Frampton on Prime Video: 'He was definitely a genius'

New documentary The Session Man about the late rock keyboardist Nicky Hopkins is out now on Prime Video, giving fans insight into the famed musician who played on records by The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones and more.
The film features interviews with Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, as well as The Kinks' Dave Davies, The Who's Pete Townshend and Peter Frampton, who met Hopkins when he was hired to play guitar on Harry Nilsson's album Son of Schmilsson.
Newly minted rock & Roll Hall of Famer Frampton thinks Hopkins deserves to be in the Rock Hall as well, especially when you consider his body of work. He played on The Beatles' "Revolution," as well as the Stones' Exile on Main St. and Let It Bleed; The Who's Who's Next; The Kinks' Face to Face; and John Lennon's Imagine. He played on 250 albums in all.
"[Do] you know the list of people he played with?" says Frampton. "It's incredible who he didn't play with!"
