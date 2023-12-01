Watch official video of Dave Grohl's live '﻿Play' ﻿debut

By Josh Johnson

In 2018, Dave Grohl released a 23-minute instrumental solo composition titled Play. Later that year, he performed the piece for the first — and, so far, only — time live at the 2018 Christmas Jam, an annual holiday benefit concert hosted by Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes. Five years later, official video of the Play performance has been released.

While the studio version of Play featured Grohl on every instrument, the Foo Fighters frontman anchored the Christmas Jam performance from his drum set. He was accompanied by a band that included frequent Foos producer Greg Kurstin, Grohl's Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Alain Johannes and ex-Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

You can watch the debut Play performance, which ballooned to nearly 36 minutes on the live stage, streaming now via the Gov't Mule YouTube channel. The recording will also be included in an upcoming live album capturing the 2018 Christmas Jam, due out December 8.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Christmas Jam takes place December 9 and will stream live online. Performers include Gov't Mule, ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, Slash & Myles Kennedy, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Clutch.

