Watch the official trailer for Elton John's Disney+ doc 'Never Too Late'

Elton John: Never Too Late, a documentary that details Elton John's extraordinary music career and complicated personal life, will premiere Dec. 13 on Disney+, and now you can watch the first official trailer.

The trailer begins by detailing just how big a star Elton was in the '70s, with a string of #1 albums and dozens of hits. However, as he says in the trailer, "At that time, there was an emptiness within me. My soul had gone dark ... I didn't have anything, apart from my success and drugs." It also shows him struggling to accept that he was gay.

The trailer goes on say that Elton realized family was the most important thing in the world and that he eventually found happiness with his husband, David — who co-directed the film — and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah. The story is told through archival footage and even some animation.

"The music you know. The story you don't," read the captions in the trailer. "He risked it all to find himself."

The movie is framed by Elton preparing for his final concert in North America at LA's Dodger Stadium and features a new, original song by Elton called "Never Too Late." Ahead of the premiere on Disney+, the film will have a limited theatrical run in the U.S. starting Nov. 15.

