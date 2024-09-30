Watch previously unreleased video for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Between Two Worlds (French TV)”

By Jill Lances
A previously unreleased video from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers has just been released.

The clip, "Between Two Worlds (French TV)," is a newly rediscovered video that was shot at the Record Plant in 1982 for French TV and features never-before-seen footage from the Petty Archive.

The track is one of 12 rediscovered tunes included in the upcoming deluxe edition of Petty's 1982 album, Long After Dark. Also included are Petty's versions of his songs "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," which were previously recorded by Rosanne Cash and Lone Justice, respectively.

The Long After Dark reissue will released Oct. 18 in various configurations, including digital; a two-LP vinyl set pressed on red with black splatter vinyl; a three-disc CD and Blu-ray set; and various other color vinyl versions.

It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

