Watch Rockin'1000 perform Pink Floyd’s classic “Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)”

The collective just shared a recent performance of Pink Floyd's iconic tune "Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)," featuring 1,000 musicians playing the track in Cesena, Italy, to a stadium filled with fans. The performance also includes a guitar solo from Enrico Drigo Salvi of the Italian rock band Negrita.
"Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)" from Pink Floyd's 1979 album, The Wall, is the band's only #1 single in the U.S. It also topped the charts in 13 other countries, including the U.K. and Canada. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide.
