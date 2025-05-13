Watch the trailer for the Eddie Vedder documentary 'Matter of Time'

A trailer for the Eddie Vedder documentary Matter of Time has just been released.

The film follows the Pearl Jam frontman's work to support research into finding a cure for the genetic disease epidermolysis bullosa. He and wife Jill cofounded the EB Research Partnership, and the trailer focuses on a special benefit concert Vedder put on in 2023 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle to raise money for the cause.

According to the description, the concert serves as a backdrop to tell "the extraordinary story of families, scientists, and changemakers determined to cure Epidermolysis Bullosa."

"The goal is treatments, the goal ultimately is cure,” Eddie says in the clip. "It brings a sense of hope. Feels like just a matter of time."

Matter of Time is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 12. The screening will be followed by an acoustic performance by Vedder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.