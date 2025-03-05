Watch the trailer for the newly restored concert film 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII'

A newly restored version of Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, is set to hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, and now the first trailer for the film has been released.

The clip has the four members of Pink Floyd walking along the ruins of Pompeii, with a David Gilmour voiceover sharing, "It would be interesting to see exactly what four people could do if just given the equipment, it'd be an interesting experiment."

It then features clips of them setting up and performing at the ancient site, and later it shows footage of the band at Abbey Road Studios as they begin work on their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

The movie is a recording of Pink Floyd's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. The performance happened just before they released their sixth studio album, Meddle.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII are on sale now.

In addition to the theatrical release, Pink Floyd will also release the live album Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII on May 2, marking the first full-length live record of the concert. It will be released on CD, LP, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos. It is available for preorder now.

