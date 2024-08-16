Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale’s solo career explored in new box set

The solo career of Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is being celebrated with a new box set coming this fall.

Into The Light: The Solo Albums will feature Coverdale's three solo releases — 1977's WhiteSnake, 1978's NorthWinds and 2000's Into The Light. The set will include two versions of each album: a remixed version, which offers a "more dynamic sonic experience," and a remastered version featuring the classic sound.

“The remixes are modern, using new technology to squeeze the best out of them,” Coverdale shares. “Truly exciting to revisit and take care of any technical ‘issues’ I had with the tracks all those years ago.”

The set also includes some unreleased demos that went on to appear on Whitesnake albums, along with early demos Coverdale recorded in his teens. Plus both NorthWinds and WhiteSnake have been resequenced, with NorthWinds getting some new arrangements and additional tracks.

And fans are getting the first preview of the set with the release of a new mix of the Into The Light track "Midnight Blue," which is now available via digital outlets.

The six-CD collection, dropping Oct. 25, will come with a 60-page book that includes a new interview with Coverdale, along with rare photos and detailed liner notes. Also being released on that day is a double vinyl edition of Into The Light.

Both the CD set and the Into The Light vinyl are available for preorder now.

