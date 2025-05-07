The Who fan club relaunch suggests possible shows in the future

Have The Who just given fans hope they'll be touring more in the future?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced the relaunch of their official fan club, The Wholigan. In doing so they may have hinted at their upcoming touring plans, because membership comes with presale tour codes "for any future tour announcements," suggesting that there may soon be tickets to buy.

Other perks of the fan club include discounts on The Who Official Store merchandise, as well as exclusive Wholigan merch, a Live at the Oval CD or vinyl and a limited-edition Wholigans pin.

There are three levels of Wholigan memberships ranging in price from $65 to $100. They are all for one year, and the more expensive ones come with extra merch.

More info can be found at TheWho.com.

As of now, The Who only have two more shows on their schedule for the year, both in Italy: July 20 in Padua and July 22 in Milan. In addition, frontman Roger Daltrey has three U.K. shows left on his solo tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.