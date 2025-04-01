The Who highlights iconic 'Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour' appearance with new poster and T-shirt

The Who continues to look back at their 60-year career, and this time they are highlighting their iconic 1967 appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

The band just debuted a new poster and T-shirt inspired by the appearance, which had them performing “My Generation" and then completely destroying all their equipment.

While neither the poster nor T-shirt, designed by Tom Walker, actually mention the Smothers Brothers show, both pay homage to the destruction with images of broken guitars, drums and more set against a huge explosion.

Both the poster and T-shirt are now available at thewho.com.

The Who recently headlined two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust. They are also scheduled to play two shows in Italy: July 20 in Padua and July 21 in Milan. Frontman Roger Daltrey also has several solo U.K. shows on the schedule, with a tour kicking off April 20 in Brighton, England.

