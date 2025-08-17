The Who kicks off North American farewell tour with live debut of 'Going Mobile'

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at Parco Della Musica on July 22, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Who kicked off their The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, treating fans to a song they've never played live before.

According to setlist.fm, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performed the Who's Next track "Going Mobile," with Pete Townshend's brother, guitarist Simon Townshend, handling lead vocals. It marked the first time The Who had ever played the 1971 song live in concert.

"Going Mobile" was part of four straight songs from Who's Next, with the band performing "Bargain." "Love Ain't For Keeping" and "Behind Blue Eyes" right before it. Later in the concert they also played "Won't Get Fooled Again," "The Song Is Over," and "Baba O'Riley," from the same album.

The set was filled with a whole host of other Who classics. They opened with "I Can’t Explain," and also played tracks like "Who Are You," "I Can See For Miles," "Pinball Wizard," "My Generation," "You Better You Bet," "The Real Me," "Eminence Front," and more.

According to USA Today, while the band did work through some technical difficulties during the show, Roger Daltrey noted it would make the gig more memorable.

"You’ll never remember the perfect show," Daltrey said after an issue before "You Better You Bet." "You’ll remember the f***-ups."

They also joked about their drummer drama, referring to the fact that they they fired, then re-hired, then fired drummer Zak Starkey earlier this year. When introducing new drummer Scott Devours, the drummer for Daltrey's solo tours, Townshend joked, "I have no idea who he is."

The Who's The Song Is Over North American Farewell tour hits Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, with dates confirmed through Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

