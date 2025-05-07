The Who to make 'special announcement' at London event on Thursday

The Who appear to have something brewing.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a cryptic post on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Stay tuned… in 24-hrs we'll be answering your questions!" They then asked fans to drop questions in the comments.

While the post doesn’t offer any more details, The Who is set to hold a press event in London on Thursday, which will include a "special announcement followed by an exclusive Q&A session."

According to Rolling Stone, the event is for a project called "The Song is Over," which seems to be named after a track from The Who's 1971 album, Who's Next. Considering the finality of the title, there is some speculation the band may be making a farewell tour announcement.

The speculation comes on the heals of the band relaunching their Wholigan fan club, which promises members presale tour codes "for any future tour announcements."

Last year, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey shared differing opinions in interviews as to whether the band would tour again, but in December Townshend told Variety, "I know that if Roger and I do tour again, as I'm sure we will, it will probably be one of the last periods that we tour."

Since then they've played two Teenage Cancer Trust shows in London and have two shows in Italy scheduled in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.