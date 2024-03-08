The Who raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust with limited-edition concert prints

The Who is getting ready to play two shows to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust in March, and they're now giving fans a way to help them raise even more money for the charity.

The band is selling concert prints celebrating the history of the benefit shows, which have been taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall since 2000.

The first print, The Who 2000, created by Joel Burden, is part of their retrospective gig posters. It commemorates The Who & Friends show on November 27, 2000, which featured guest artists like Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Noel Gallagher, Bryan Adams and more. There are 100 copies available for purchase, each autographed by Who frontman Roger Daltrey.

They're also selling limited-edition The Who 2024 posters, created by Josh Townshend, who's Pete Townshend's nephew and Simon Townshend's son. They commemorate this year's pair of London Royal Albert Hall shows; 50 numbered posters for the March 18 concert, autographed by Daltrey, and another 50 for the March 20 show, autographed by Pete Townshend.

All posters are available for preorder now and will be shipped April 1. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

This year's Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall run from March 18 to March 24. In addition to the two Who shows, which feature special guest Squeeze, there will be concerts by Noel Gallagher's the High Flying Birds, Young Fathers and The Chemical Brothers.

The shows will wrap with a special concert, Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT, celebrating Daltrey's 24-year career as curator and host of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows. It will feature special guests Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

