The Who wraps their final tour of North America

The Who wrapped their The Song Is Over – The North American Farewell Tour at the Acrisure Arena near Palm Springs, California, Wednesday night, treating the crowd to a set filled with hits.

For their last tour stop ever in the U.S., setlist.fm reports that Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend played songs like "Who Are You," "The Seeker," "I Can See for Miles," "Pinball Wizard," "My Generation," "The Real Me," "Baba O'Riley" and more.

The duo ended the night with just the two of them on stage for an acoustic performance of "Tea and Theatre," and fan shot footage shared on YouTube shows Roger putting his arm around Pete at the end of the song and pulling him in for a side hug, with Pete grabbing Roger’s hand.

"I suppose, you know, it's goodbye," Pete said during their final bows. "That's what it is. To what we know as the Who, it's goodbye."

As for the future, he added, "What Roger and I will get up to next, who knows? If we last any longer, I'm sure we'll get up to all kinds of mischief. We'll do stuff together, I'm sure, sharing some stuff, all kinds bits and pieces. But for this kind of thing, it's goodbye. And you were last!"

Roger went on to thank fans "for all the years showing up for us," adding "it was every band’s dream in the '60s to make it in America and thanks to you guys, you made it happen for us."

So far there's no word on whether The Who will bring their farewell tour to other parts of the world.

