For whom the sleeve rolls: Metallica announces return of T-Shirt Club subscription

Metallica's T-Shirt Club is back.

The metal legends have announced the return of the subscription service, which sends you four exclusive Metallica shirts over the course of the year.

"The subscription year includes four t-shirts with exclusive designs from old tour dates, crew shirts, and more," Metallica says. "Each shirt will feature special additions, including sleeve tags, and will come in exclusive packaging, including subscription-specific hang tags."

Enrollment for the 2025 T-Shirt Club is open now through June 27. For more info, visit Metallica.com.

In the meantime, you can show off the Metallica shirts you already own on the band's ongoing M72 tour, which continues Tuesday in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.