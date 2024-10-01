The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” covered by pop star Camila Cabello

Pop star Camila Cabello has shared her take on The Who classic "Behind Blue Eyes," which appears in the trailer for the video game Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred.

While the original song, from the band's 1971 album, Who's Next, is dark and moody, Camila's take is even darker and moodier. Her cover is a shortened version of the song, without the more rocking chorus.

"I hadn't heard it before. That was what made me so excited to work with Diablo," Camila tells Rolling Stone. "I was like, 'Wow, this is one of the greatest songs of all time.'"

"Behind Blue Eyes" was originally written to be sung from the point of view of a character in a concept album project called Lifehouse, which The Who later abandoned.

Camila tells Rolling Stone the idea that she could introduce her fans to the song was "one of the most fun parts" of recording it. She adds, "I also feel like as a writer, it makes you better, too, because it's always your hope to make a song like that."

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred arrives Oct. 8.

