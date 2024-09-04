The Who's 'Quadrophenia' tour Vespa being auctioned off for charity

The Vespa GS Scooter that was featured during the band's 1996 Quadrophenia tour is being auctioned off by Sotheby's a part of the auction house's first ever Popular Culture auction in London.
Bidding is open until Sept. 12. The Vespa is expected to sell for between $26,000 and $40,000. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.
"The funds raised will support our mission to ensure no young person faces cancer alone," Jamie Johnson, head of Music & Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, shares. "We are deeply grateful to Sotheby's and The Who for their incredible generosity."
