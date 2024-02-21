The Who's Roger Daltrey announces solo San Diego show

Roger Daltrey has booked his first U.S. show for 2024. The Who frontman is set to headline The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, California, on May 6, with KT Tunstall serving as special guest.

The concert is billed as a one-off show, where fans can expect Daltrey to perform “solo songs, rare cuts and some Who favorites.” He’ll backed by a band that features Frank Simes on guitars, Jon Butto on bass, Loren Gold on keyboards, Scott Devours on drums and Katie Jacoby on violin.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, February 22, at 10 a.m, with the general sale set for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m.

The gig is one of only four shows on Daltrey's schedule this year. The Who is set to perform two Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in March. Daltrey is also headlining the final night of the Teenage Cancer Trust benefits, dubbed Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT, on March 24, with special guests Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

