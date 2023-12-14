Will Dead & Company be playing Las Vegas' Sphere?

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Dead & Company wrapped what they said would be their final tour over the summer, but that may not be it for the band. In fact, a new report claims the group, made up of Bob WeirMickey HartBill Kreutzmann and John Mayer, along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, may be headed to Las Vegas.

Sources tell the New York Post that the band and Mayer are currently in talks to play the Sphere, the high-tech venue that currently houses U2's residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The insider insists nothing’s definite, noting that if Dead & Company do agree to it, the shows will probably be next summer.

In the meantime, U2's Sphere residency is set to wrap March 2, with Phish taking over the venue April 18-21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

