Will The Who’s upcoming farewell tour really be their last?

The Who will launch The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour in August, and while so far they haven't announced additional dates anywhere outside North America, that doesn't necessarily mean they are out of the question.

A new Pollstar article features an interview with the band's manager, Bill Curbishley, and Live Nation tour promoter Steve Herman about the tour, and both think more shows are a possibility.

"I’ve been asking, believe me," Herman says. "I don’t expect them to do too many more shows, but I think there’s a possibility outside of North America that there would be a few stops, if they decide that they like it and it makes sense."

He adds, "I think we take this bite and then we see how we’re doing, if they’re enjoying themselves, that’s the main thing. I think they’re doing this because that’s what they do. I don’t think they’re doing this for any other reason."

Curbishley also says he’s "not totally discounting" more shows in the future.

"If any really important shows came up that appealed to them, I’m sure they would pick up their gear and they’d want to do it,” he says.

He also tells the mag he hopes The Who get a chance to say goodbye to the rest of the world, although right now there are no plans to do so.

He says, "I really would like them to say farewell to the planet, then get Elon Musk to put them in a rocket and send them somewhere."

The Who's The Song Is Over North American Tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida, and wraps Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

