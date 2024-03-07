Wolfgang Van Halen announces Adopt a School campaign with Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation

MAMMOTH WVH Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Wolfgang Van Halen has teamed up with the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation music education charity to announce a new campaign called Adopt a School.

The initiative aims to connect donors with schools across the U.S. in need of musical instruments, supplies and education programs. To launch the program, Wolf and the Van Halen family are donating $1,000 to 100 schools.

Wolf's father, the late Eddie Van Halen, was a longtime supporter of Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and left a donation to the organization in his will. The younger Van Halen continued the partnership and donated the proceeds from his debut Mammoth WVH single, "Distance," to the foundation.

For more info, visit MHOpus.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!