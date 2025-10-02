The Yardbirds’ Chris Dreja dies at age 79

"I heard today of the passing of musician Chris Dreja, who passionately played with the iconic Yardbirds, on rhythm guitar and then the bass," Page wrote on Instagram. "I hadn't seen him in a while, and I wish I had. RIP Chris."
Dreja was a co-founder of the Yardbirds, which formed in London in 1963. In addition to Page, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck were early members of the group, although they both eventually left. Other members included vocalist/harmonica player Keith Relf, drummer Jim McCarty and bassist Paul Samwell-Smith.
For Your Love, the band's debut album in the U.S., was released in 1965. The title track became a top-10 hit. Other hit songs by the band include "Heart Full of Soul," "Shapes of Things" and "Over Under Sideways Down."
