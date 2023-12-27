The Year in Music 2023: Elton John says farewell to the road, but not to music

Elton John started his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 — a lifetime ago, it feels like — but it didn't come to an end until July 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The final show of the final leg of Elton's tour, which also included his first headlining set at England's Glastonbury Festival, featured a special appearance via video from Coldplay, who were playing in another Swedish city that night. Singer Chris Martin thanked Elton for all he's done for the fight against AIDS and LGBTQ rights, and for "fashion and eyewear ... sexiness and love."

After the show, Elton released a statement saying, "I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I'm finally finished touring."

While he may be finished touring, Elton isn't done with music, or with creating. At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November, Elton told the crowd that he and his musical partner Bernie Taupin had just completed a new album. So far, there's no word on a release date.

In 2023, Elton also guest-starred on The Rolling Stones' album Hackney Diamonds and Dolly Parton's album Rockstar, and co-wrote a new book called Watford Forever about his experiences as the owner of England's Watford FC soccer team.

What's more, it was announced that Elton's latest stage musical, Tammy Faye, will come to Broadway for the 2024 season.

And in January, Sir Elton may finally become an EGOT winner. In July, he scored an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Variety Special, Live, for his Disney+ concert film, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. If he wins, he'll join that rare group of entertainers who've won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar. He's won five Grammys, two Oscars and one Tony over the course of his career.

Also ahead for Elton: London's Victoria & Albert Museum will stage an exhibit called Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection, opening May 18. In addition, he'll film a cameo for the upcoming sequel to the legendary 1984 mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, along with Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.