Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman’s career celebrated with new stamp collection

Isle of Man Stamps and Coins has announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's work is being celebrated in a new set of six stamps. The collection features illustrations by artist Roger Dean, best known for his work designing album covers for musicians in the '60s and '70s. His first album cover for Yes was 1971's Fragile, which was the first to feature Wakeman.
Dean says he's "always enjoyed working" with Wakeman, who he met when he was working on Fragile. He notes, "Designing this new set of Isle of Man stamps has been a joy and a tribute to that long collaboration."
According to the description, the stamp collection highlights "key moments from Wakeman's remarkable career," including his solo albums Journey to the Centre of the Earth and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.
The stamps are available to order now at iomstamps.com.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.