You can now buy Tom Petty chocolates for Valentine’s Day

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Talk about the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the Tom Petty fan in your life.

Luxury chocolate brand Vosges has come out with a line of limited edition Tom Petty chocolate bars, which come in three flavors: sea salt and dark chocolate, marshmallow, cocoa nib and milk chocolate, and hazelnut and milk chocolate.

"This collection marries the world of music with the art of chocolate making, offering an experience that transcends the ordinary," reads a description of the chocolate bars. "As these bars gently make their way through the cooling tunnel, they are serenaded with the timeless music of Tom Petty."

Tom Petty x Vosges Limited Edition Chocolate Bars are available to order now. They are $7 each, and each comes with a limited edition Valentine's Day card.

