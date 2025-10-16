You collect me: Tom Petty immortalized with two new Funko Pop! figures

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on stage at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on August 17, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images for ABA)

Tom Petty is the latest artist getting immortalized as a Funko Pop! figure. The company just unveiled two new Petty collectables, inspired by the rocker's famous looks.

The new additions are the Full Moon Fever Pop!, featuring the pink, yellow and blue coloring of Petty's 1989 solo album, Full Moon Fever, along with the cover art. It is packaged in a protective hard case. There's also one inspired by Petty's look in the "Don't Come Around Here No More" video, including his oversized red hat and sunglasses, with the figure holding a teacup.

Both Petty collectables are available for preorder now for shipping in December.

In other Tom Petty news ... the rocker's estate continues to share archival clips of Petty's Wildflowers era on Instagram. The latest is a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performance of the album's single "You Wreck Me" from a 1994 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

