Yusuf/Cat Stevens to release career-spanning compilation ahead of memoir release

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is set to release his memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, in October, and ahead of the release he'll be looking back on his 60 years of music with a new greatest hits compilation.

The artist is set to drop On the Road to Findout: Greatest Hits on Sept. 5, a 24-track career-spanning release covering songs from his debut album, 1967's Matthew & Son, to his most recent release, 2023's King of a Land. Songs on the album include classics like "Peace Train," "Wild World," "Where Do the Children Play?" and "Father and Son."

"I’m pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, 'Take The World Apart' and 'Heaven / Where True Love Goes' for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says. "Thank you one and all. It’s really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me."

On the Road to Findout: Greatest Hits will be released in a variety of formats and is available for preorder now.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens' memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, comes out Oct. 7. He'll embark on a multicity book tour beginning Oct. 2 in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.