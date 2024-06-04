Yusuf/Cat Stevens to reissue 1973’s 'Foreigner'

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is set to release a remastered edition of his 1973 album, Foreigner.

The album will be released July 26 to streaming services in both standard and high resolution audio. It will also be released on vinyl for the first time since its original release, with two options: standard 180-gram black and limited-edition 180-gram blue, which comes with a 12-inch lyric card insert. It will also be released on CD for the first time since 2000 and will include a 16-page booklet.

“We’re all foreigners. Say to an American or a European, that he’s a foreigner and he’ll say, 'No, you’re the foreigner!’” Stevens shares. “But we’re all foreigners here, in a wider sense. We're all looking for freedom and accommodation within humanity."

Foreigner, Stevens' seventh studio album, was the first album he wrote and produced himself. It peaked at #3 on the U.S. chart.

The reissue of Foreigner is available for preorder now.

Foreigner is just the latest in a series of reissues from Yusuf/Cat Stevens that began in 2020. He previously reissued 1970's Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman and 1971's Teaser and the Firecat. All three of those albums will now be released on limited-edition colored vinyl on July 5 — Mona Bone Jakon in sky blue, Tea for the Tillerman in mint green and Teaser and the Firecat in neon orange.

They are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.