Yusuf/Cat Stevens' 1974 live album, 'Saturnight: Live from Tokyo,' to get first-ever US release

By Andrea Dresdale
Back in June 1974, the artist who was then known as Cat Stevens performed a concert in Tokyo, during which he played many of his best-known songs. He also gave the first live performance of his rendition of Sam Cooke's "Another Saturday Night," which would go on to become a top 10 hit. Fifty years after the fact, the album documenting that show is being released in the U.S.

Due to contractual issues, Saturnight: Live from Tokyo was only ever issued in Japan. But now it's been remastered and will be available during this year's Record Store Day Black Friday event on Nov. 29, pressed on orange splatter color vinyl. The reissue also includes lyrics and new liner notes from Steven's tour manager and bass player at the time. 

The live album includes performances of "Wild World," "Oh Very Young," "Where Do the Children Play," "Lady D'Arbanville," "Peace Train" and "Father & Son."

