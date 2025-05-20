Yusuf/Cat Stevens sets fall book tour to promote memoir

After revealing that his memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, will arrive Oct. 7, Yusuf/Cat Stevens has announced a book tour of North America.

Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, And Other Mysteries will begin Oct. 2 in Philadelphia and travel to Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York City, San Francisco and LA. Each event will feature the artist speaking in-depth about his memoir and performing unplugged versions of his biggest hits. The events will also incorporate Stevens' personal art, illustrations, photos and film.

Tickets for the tour will be available via a presale May 21 at 10 a.m. local time; you can register at Stevens' website. Additional presales run through the week. The general sale begins May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The book will recount Stevens' rise to fame thanks to songs like "Wild World," "Father and Son," "Peace Train" and "Morning Has Broken." It will also cover his conversion to Islam, his humanitarian work and his subsequent return to music.

Stevens says in a statement, "Having passed through the exhaustingly complex maze of everyday material life, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition, and artistic achievements, I think I've got a few things to share. ... Now I have written a book which explains what I've learned and the stories along the way."

"That doesn't make me a teacher, but more of a potential specimen for those who are searching and pursuing happiness on all sides of the divide. Believe me, folks, it's out there!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.