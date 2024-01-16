The Zombies announce new U.S. tour dates

The Zombies continue to expand their North American Different Game tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added two new shows to their schedule: April 11 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and April 12 in Clearwater, Florida.

The latest additions follow recently announced shows in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 26, and Alexandria, Virginia, on March 27. They will also set sail on the On The Blue Cruise from April 5 to April 10, departing from Miami.

A fan club presale starts Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET, with the public onsale kicking off Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. ET. A complete list of dates can be found at thezombies.com.

The Zombies previously toured the U.S. in 2023. Unfortunately, in October they were forced to cut their Different Game tour short after founding member Rod Argent was hospitalized after suffering migraines, fatigue and exhaustion.

