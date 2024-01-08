The Zombies announce two new U.S. shows

The Zombies are returning to the U.S. for new shows in March.

Back in October, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were forced to cut their Different Game tour short after founding member Rod Argent was hospitalized after suffering migraines, fatigue and exhaustion. But apparently he's feeling better now because he's ready to get back out there.

The band just announced two new shows: Annapolis, Maryland, on March 26, and Alexandria, Virginia, on March 27. Alexandria was one of the cities they had to cancel last year.

Following the two gigs, The Zombies will set sail on the On The Blue Cruise from April 5 to April 10, departing out of Miami. They also have a U.K. tour planned for this spring, kicking off May 11 in Poole, England. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at thezombies.com.

