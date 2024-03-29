The Zombies, Don Felder & more booked for Rock Legends Cruise XII

Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW

By Jill Lances
The Zombies, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Foghat are among the artists booked to perform on the Rock Legends Cruise XII.
The trip is happening February 13-17, 2025, on Royal Caribbean’s Independence from the Sea, departing from Miami.
Other musicians ready to set sail on the cruise include the Gregg Rolie Band, Guess Who’s Burton Cummings and Procul Harum’s Robin Trower.

Information on the itinerary and how to book a cabin can be found at rocklegendscruise.com.

The 2024 Rock Legends Cruise took place last February, with a lineup that included Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and The Immediate Family.

