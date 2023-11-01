The Zombies’ Rod Argent thanks fans for their support following illness

The Zombies' Rod Argent has thanked fans for their support following the band's decision to cancel the remaining dates of their North American tour. The cancellation came after a member of the group had to be hospitalized. While they didn't initially reveal who had been sick, Argent's post on Instagram reveals it was him.

“I really want to thank everyone, family and friends and fans for the kind words and feelings expressed since I was forced to withdraw from our recent U.S. tour due to ill health,” he writes, noting that medical tests revealed his ailments weren’t anything serious.

“Lack of sleep and a very heavy work schedule, jet lag, etc and I experienced symptoms of a visual migraine which were seriously worrying to all who were witness to the two episodes – followed by debilitating fatigue, exhaustion really,” he explains. “I just have to rest for some time.”

Argent says he’s disappointed to have let everyone down, noting that canceling was “the last thing we wanted to have happened.”

The Zombies wound up canceling the remaining four dates of the tour, which included stops in Alexandria, Virginia; Beverly, Massachusetts, and New York City.

When they canceled, they let fans know that the tour featured "some of the most enjoyable shows of our career together." They added, "we're forever grateful to our fans."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.