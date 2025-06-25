ZZ Top adds more dates to their North American Elevation Tour

ZZ Top has expanded their North American Elevation Tour.

Now that drummer Frank Beard is back with the band after taking time off to recover from foot and ankle issues, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have decided to add more than a dozen new shows to their schedule.

"This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling," Billy F. Gibbons says. "Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you."

The new shows include dates in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana and their home state of Texas. Night Ranger, The Wallflowers, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet and Payton Smith are booked as openers.

ZZ Top's Elevation Tour hits Laval, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. The tour is set to run through Nov. 21 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A complete list of dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

