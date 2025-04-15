ZZ Top expands summer Elevation tour

Corine Solberg/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

ZZ Top has added some new dates to their summer Elevation tour.

The trek is set to kick off in the U.S. on June 10 in Moorhead, Minnesota, and the band has now added 21 additional shows in such cities as Salinas, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Eugene, Oregon; Costa Mesa, California; Midland, Texas; and New York City. The tour is now set to wrap on Oct. 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Special guests on the tour include Night Ranger, Payton Smith and Black Stone Cherry.

A presale for tickets launches Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general pubic on Friday.

Next up, ZZ Top brings their Elevation tour to Australia and New Zealand. The tour Down Under begins April 26 in Bendigo, Australia. A complete list of tour dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

