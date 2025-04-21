ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons to celebrate July 4 onstage in Ohio

ZZ Top rocker Billy F Gibbons will be celebrating our nation's independence onstage in Ohio.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his band the BFGs are set to headline Madtree Red, White & Blue Ash, a festival taking place July 4 at Summit Park in Blue Ash, Ohio.

The event is free and will feature fireworks, rides, games and more.

Next up, ZZ Top is set to kick off a tour of Australia and New Zealand April 26 in Bendigo, Australia. They will then hit Canada before bringing their Elevation tour to the U.S., starting June 10 in Moorhead, Minnesota. The tour runs through Oct. 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

They are also booked to play the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 13.

A complete list of ZZ Top dates can be found at ZZtop.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.