103.3 The Eagle John Mellencamp VIP Contest (Contest Ends 8/28/18)

103.3 The Eagle is proud to support the Woody Guthrie Center in a tribute to Classic Rock legend John Mellencamp.

On August 30th, John Mellencamp will be awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize in a special Tulsa ceremony at the Woody Guthrie Center.

The ceremony precedes the opening of “MELLENCAMP,” a special exhibit curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that will be on display at the Woody Guthrie Center through the end of the year. The exhibit, presented in Tulsa by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, features more than 100 artifacts telling the story of Mellencamp’s influences, musical career, and role as a champion for American farmers.

103.3 The Eagle would love to send you and three friends to the exclusive award ceremony and give you the chance to see a special sneak preview of the exhibit on August 30th.

To register to win this once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience, just text MELLENCAMP to 95920.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

