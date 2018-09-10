103.3 The Eagle Mellencamp App Contest (Contest Ends: 12/18/18)

103.3 The Eagle and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are proud to support the Woody Guthrie Center in a tribute to Classic Rock legend John Mellencamp.

“MELLENCAMP,” a special exhibit curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will be on display at the Woody Guthrie Center through the end of the year. The exhibit, presented in Tulsa by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, features more than 100 artifacts telling the story of Mellencamp’s influences, musical career, and role as a champion for American farmers.

