Posted: June 05, 2018

103.3 The Eagle Ringo Starr Contest (Contest ends 8/28/18)

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score free tickets to see Ringo Starr at the Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on September 1st.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Ringo Starr App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

