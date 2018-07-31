103.3 The Eagle Slash App Contest

By Andy Hicks

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score free tickets to see Slash, live in concert with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on September 21st, 2018.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Slash App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

