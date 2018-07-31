Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2018

103.3 The Eagle Slash App Contest

By Andy Hicks

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score free tickets to see Slash, live in concert with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on September 21st, 2018.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Slash App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 31st, 2018 at 10am and ends September 18th, 2018 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click here for official contest rules.

