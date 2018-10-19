Win a Bucket List Trip to see Aerosmith in Vegas from 103.3 The Eagle

By Andy Hicks

103.3 The Eagle wants to send you and a friend on another epic Bucket List Trip…to see Aerosmith live in concert on the Strip in Vegas!

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score:

Airfare for two from Tulsa to Las Vegas from April 5th – 7th, 2019

A pair of tickets to see Aerosmith live in concert at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on April 6th, 2019

Two Night’s Hotel accommodations on the Strip in Las Vegas, April 5th and 6th, 2019





Just listen to 103.3 The Eagle --- beginning Monday, October 29th --- at about 8am, 12pm and 4pm each weekday. We’ll give you a keyword to text to 95920, and texter number 103 each time will instantly win a $50 Eagle Listener Visa® Gift Card and be qualified to win the Grand Prize trip to Las Vegas!

Download the Eagle App for iPhone or Android today, turn on “Contest and Breaking News Alerts” at the bottom of the App Homepage, and we’ll send you occasional alerts to remind you to listen for your chance to win!

Good luck from Tulsa Only Classic Rock --- 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. MUST BE 21+. Begins October 29th, 2018 at 8am and ends November 21st, 2018 at 4pm. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 21 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.