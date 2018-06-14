Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2018

Everybody Wins with 103.3 The Eagle and Season Pass to the City

103.3 The Eagle has a sweet new way for you to save money AND help local veterans in need.

When you purchase a Season Pass to the City, you save tons of money all over town with great discounts at terrific local businesses like Qdoba, Savastano’s Pizza, Great Clips, and many more.

PLUS, when you purchase a Season Pass to the City and use the promo code EAGLE, you get a big discount on your annual membership AND our friends at Season Pass to the City will make a donation to the Oklahoma DAV to help serve local veterans in need. 

Start saving --- and giving --- today at Season Pass to the City.

