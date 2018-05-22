Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2018

Memorial Day Eagle 500 

The first official holiday of the summer is here and 103.3 The Eagle will kick it off with a weekend-long countdown of the 500 Greatest Classic Rock songs of all time. 

It’s the Memorial Day Eagle 500, brought to you by Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

Cast your vote for your favorite songs now, using the open mic button on the free Eagle App for iPhone or Android.

At the conclusion of the countdown, we’ll post the complete list here.

